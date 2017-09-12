The Big Game of the week involves West Greene and Johnson Co.

GREENE CO. — This week’s Big Game of the Week will take place in Greene co. where West Greene will face the Johnson Co. Longhorns.

The Longhorns come into the game unbeaten with a 3-0 record and led by quarterback Nathan Arnold who’s coming off a 5 touchdown game against Sullivan Central last Friday night.

The Buffaloes on the other hand are 3-1, their only loss coming in the first game of the year against Pigeon Forge and

as always the Buffaloes will be led by the “Juice” Juliun Price Lane rushed for over 12- hundred yards and 12 td’s last season.

This is a conference game, so the winner could take over the drivers seat in region 1 Class triple-a. Game time is at 7:30 and West Greene won this game last season.