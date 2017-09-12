Tennessee at Florida game to be played as scheduled this weekend

KNOXVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The SEC office reports the Tennessee at Florida football game is still on despite Hurricane Irma’s efforts to damper the dual on the gridiron.

The game is still slated for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainsville, FL — according to the SEC Office.

“The University of Florida has been diligent in assessing the impact of Hurricane Irma on the Gainesville community and has made a thoughtful decision in moving forward with the game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We appreciate the communication, coordination, and cooperation among the many agencies and groups necessary to produce a game in a safe environment. Our prayers remain with the people of Florida as well as Texas as they recover from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.”

Officials made the decision after accessing the impact of Hurricane Irma on the University of Florida campus and surrounding areas. In addition, they took a look at the resources and personnel that would be available to have a football game. That included meeting with City of Gainsville and other authorities.

“While we know how important it is for this campus and the Gainesville community to host a game, our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those that have been impacted by the storm, and we are thankful for the support Floridians have received during this time,” said Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin.

According to officials with the SEC, cleanup after the Irma continues this week and fans may see heavier traffic than normal. So, plan to arrive early to reduce delays and long lines at the gates.