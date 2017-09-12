TennCare pays for narcotics for pregnant women, then pays for births of drug dependent babies

(WJHL)- According to TennCare, it is paying for narcotic prescriptions for pregnant mothers, then paying millions for mothers to give birth to babies born dependent on those narcotics.

According to TennCare, in 2015 it paid for 4,623 narcotics prescriptions for women who ended up having a baby with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) within the year, that includes everything from pain medications to opioids meant to treat addiction.

Each baby with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome costs the state about $44,000, that’s about nine times higher than the average cost of babies born with no issues, according to TennCare. In 2015, TennCare paid for the birth of nearly 1,200 babies born with NAS, that cost taxpayers about $53 million, according to TennCare.

Now, TennCare has set out to find a better solution. It’s seeking information on the best ways to treat this growing and costly issue.

“There’s many different ways that an individual can get access to both legal and illegal opiates and so we continue to try and think of better policies and better ways to tackle that but it certainly continues to be a challenge,” Dr. Victor Wu, Chief Medical Officer for TennCare said.

Babies born with NAS experience withdrawals right out of the womb. Symptoms include a high pitched cry, stomach issues, sleep problems, and irritability. Newborns are diagnosed with NAS when exposed to drugs during pregnancy. That can be exposure to illegal drugs, prescription opioids, or medication assisted treatment like suboxone and methadone.

“The opioid epidemic starts with someone writing a prescription,” First Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street said. Street said he sees this problem touch our region every day. “I put a lot of blame on the physicians,” Street said.

For those who are on TennCare, the state is often paying for those opioid prescriptions, including for pregnant moms, but there’s a reason for that. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advise against quitting opiates while pregnant, saying withdrawal from opioid use during pregnancy is associated with “poor neonatal outcomes, including early preterm births or fetal demise, and with higher relapse rates among women.”

“Clinicians are looking at tapering the mom during medication assisted therapy or keeping them on during the pregnancy I think those are all the questions that medical community is really trying to focus in on to help policymakers and to help providers get better a understanding and so we’re looking to learn all of that,” Wu said.

Wu said NAS was not on the radar 10 years ago, and it has increased dramatically in past five years. Now, TennCare is searching for answers on how to reverse this epidemic, an epidemic costing them millions of dollars each year.

“We want to learn about other ways to impact and influence and educate our provider community on the addictive potential of opiates and what safe and proper prescribing habits are,” Wu said.

Wu said once TennCare receives additional input, it will report the findings to the state legislature.

