SHHS alum Wyck Godfrey named new president of Paramount Motion Pictures Group

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Science Hill High School graduate just landed a top spot in the film industry.

The LA Times is reporting that Wyck Godfrey has just been named the president of the Paramount Motion Pictures Group.

Johnson City Schools officials said Godfrey graduated from Science Hill in 1986.

His yearbook shows he was voted the Most Outstanding Senior and was involved both on campus, as well as in his community.

We spoke to one of his old teachers, Guy Mauldin, who taught Godfrey math for two years.

Mauldin said he was a great student who got along with everyone.

Godfrey attended Princeton University after Science Hill.

The LA Times reports he will start his new position at Paramount in January next year.

