Senators Tim Kaine, Lamar Alexander to perform together at Bristol Rhythm & Roots

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – They may not always see eye to eye in Congress, but there will be a bi-partisan performance this Friday at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion this week.

Video on social media shows Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander practicing together for a show this Friday.

The two will join together with members of the Buck Mountain Band.

Kaine, a self-taught harmonica player, will join Alexander, who learned to play the piano at a young age.

You can watch the two politicians play on the State Street State at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at BRR.

Kaine and Alexander call themselves “The Amateurs”.in their performance.

This is Kaine’s third time performing at the festival, while it is Alexander’s first time performing at the festival.

The music festival is organized by BCM, the nonprofit that runs the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

This is the 17th annual event.