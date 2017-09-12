Salted Chocolate and Caramel Pretzel Bars

Shona House with Faith Baked Cakes joins us in the kitchen to show us how to make a delicious treat.

Back in the kitchen Shona shows us what to do next!

Finishing up Shona shows us how you can just break it up and enjoy!

Ingredients

12 Ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided

8 ounces mini prezel twists, half of a regular 16- ounce bag

11 ounce bag Kraft Caramel Bits or homemade caramel

Sea salt for sprinkeling

Instructions

Line in a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. melt every 8 ounces of the chocolate chips gently in the microwave (on low heat,stirring every 15 seconds) until smooth. Spread the chocolate evenly over the parchment. Immediately add the pretzel twists over the top (OK if they overlap) and gently press them into the chocolate. Add caramel bits to a microwave safe bowl with two tablespoons of water and melt according to package instructions (on high for 2 minutes). Stir well and drizzle the melted caramel over the top of all the pretzels. Melt remaining 4 ounces of chocolate and drizzle over the caramel. sprinkle with sea salt. Refrigerate until hardened. Cut or break into pieces. Enjoy!