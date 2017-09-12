Portion of I-81 in Greene County closed due to tractor trailer fire

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) — A portion of Interstate 81 in Greene County is closed at this hour due to a tractor trailer fire. The fire is at mile marker 33 on I-81 Northbound.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi posted on Twitter about the closure around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Lt Rick Garrison with the Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 11 no one has been injured in the fire. He could not tell us at this time what caused it.

Fire crews are on scene.

Some News Channel 11 viewers reported hearing some explosions. Stay with News Channel 11 for updates.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.