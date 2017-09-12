KHRA plans to start demolishing Lee Apartments in early 2018

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A project to demolish and rebuild public housing apartments in Kingsport is moving forward.

The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority has plans to tear down Lee Apartment units to make way for better buildings, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development just gave KHRA the approval to do so.

KHRA officials submitted their application to HUD in May. They waited a few months, and at the end of August, they got the final approval they needed to move forward. Now, they’re making plans to start demolishing and rebuilding Lee Apartments early in 2018.

“It’s a place to call home,” said Kimberly Reeves. That’s what she’s called Lee Apartments for the past two years. “Getting rid of old stuff that we don’t need anymore, going through our stuff to see what we can get rid of.”

That’s what Reeves said she is now doing, as KHRA officials are moving forward with plans to demolish the existing 128 Lee Apartment units and build new ones in their place.

“We got the approval to move forward with the demolition of the actual physical units,” said KHRA Executive Director Terry Cunningham.

It was approval housing officials needed from HUD. After that, last week they issued 90 day relocation notices to people living in the complex.

“Just to let people know the application was accepted, and that it is a go. The process, we are doing this. The property will be demolished and rebuilt,” said Wendy Ramsey, Director of Special Housing Programs.

That means people have until the end of December to move out.

“We will arrange a tenant protection voucher briefing which we will give them further information on the program in detail, and they will be given a voucher,” Ramsey said.

“They will have the opportunity to move where they want to,” said Cunningham.

KHRA officials stressed that demolition will not start until the last person moves out of Lee Apartments. People living there are expected to be out by December 29th.

Demolishing and rebuilding the units is expected to take about three years.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.