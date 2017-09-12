Jonesborough woman’s sister missing in St. John after Hurricane Irma

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities woman is pleading for help after she says her sister survived Hurricane Irma on the island of St. John in the Caribbean but she hasn’t heard from her since.

Here’s a picture of Coleen McAllister and Coleen’s dog Asa. Her sister Maureen Rheiner who lives in Jonesborough told us she spoke with Coleen on Saturday after she survived the dangerous storm but she’s now pleading for help. She wants to get answers on where Coleen might be and she wants the U.S. government to step in.

“I’m extremely nervous I’m ready to get on a plane and go to Puerto Rico and find my sister, the problem is once I get to Puerto Rico I’m not sure how I”m going to get to St. John,” Rheiner said.

Her sister lives in St. John to work six months out of the year, the other six months are spent in Jonesborough.

Rheiner told us Monday night she heard from the Office of Foreign Affairs in D.C. and they’re working to help her. We’ll be keeping in touch with Maureen on any developments in the search for her sister.

She also told us she’s reached out to local leaders like Congressman Phil Roe and Senator Bob Corker but has not received a response. Congressman Roe’s office sent us this statement last week:

“My office has been contacted by some constituents in affected areas, and I am working closely with their families and federal officials to do everything I can to assist. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of those who have been affected by Hurricane Irma.”

