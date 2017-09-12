JCPD officers continue to investigate last week’s shooting at Monarch Apartments

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – More than a week after shots were fired into a car outside of a Johnson City apartment complex, Johnson City Police Department officers tell us they are still working to identify suspects.

JCPD officers responded to Monarch Apartments on University Parkway near East Tennessee State University on Sept. 4.

Investigators said someone was leaving the apartment complex in their car when another person fired shots into their vehicle.

Right now, police said they are looking for two suspects involved in this shooting.

Police said there was one bullet hole in the victim’s car, but said nobody was injured in that shooting.

