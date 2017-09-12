JCPD officers continue to investigate last week’s shooting at Monarch Apartments

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Monarch Apartments

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – More than a week after shots were fired into a car outside of a Johnson City apartment complex, Johnson City Police Department officers tell us they are still working to identify suspects.

JCPD officers responded to Monarch Apartments on University Parkway near East Tennessee State University on Sept. 4.

Investigators said someone was leaving the apartment complex in their car when another person fired shots into their vehicle.

Right now, police said they are looking for two suspects involved in this shooting.

Police said there was one bullet hole in the victim’s car, but said nobody was injured in that shooting.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s