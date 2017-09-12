JCPD: Man to face auto burglary, theft charges

Jerry Edward Leary

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man Tuesday on charges of auto burglary and theft.

According to a JCPD news release, Jerry Edward Leary, 32, was arrested following an investigation into several auto burglaries in the Taylor Ridge Court and East Highland Road that happened on Aug. 14 and 15.

People living in that area reported to police that their vehicle had been rummaged through and various items were listed as stolen.

Leary was later identified as a suspect in the thefts and was charged with five counts of auto burglary and two counts of theft under $1,000.

He was already being held in the Washington County Detention Center on related charges and is now being held on an additional $52,000 bond.

Leary was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

