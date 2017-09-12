Man, 36, charged with aggravated statutory rape in Greene County

Israel Flores (Source: Greene County Jail)

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department reports 36-year-old Israel Flores has been arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape.

His arrest comes following an investigation that he allegedly had sexual contact with a 13-year-old in August of this year.

Flores, of Greeneville, was booked into the Greene County Jail on Monday afternoon.

According to a jail report, his bond has been set at $100,000.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

