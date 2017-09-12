Grandview Elem., community members collect water for Hurricane Harvey victims

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Students at Grandview Elementary in Washington County, TN are filling up a tractor trailer with cases of bottled water to send to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Grandview eighth-grader Derek Onks came up with the idea and rallied the troops. He and his mom talked to the principal and put the wheels in motion.

“We just saw pictures of the victims and what happened down there. [My mom and I] wanted to do something about it,” said Onks.

The trailer is parked at the school and for the past week community members, churches and classes have pitched in to pack the truck full bottled water.

Collections will continue through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. You can drop off at Grandview Elementary School in the parking lot.