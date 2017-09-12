Gas leak reported at Tri-Cities Airport

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport Authority reports that contractors struck a gas line while preparing to install new signage.

Flights, we’re told, have not been impacted at this time.

Tri-Cities Airport says the terminal, and the long-term and short-term parking lots, remain open for passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to confirm their flight schedules on http://triflight.com.

According to a tweet by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, State Route 75 in Sullivan County between Airport Circle and Bell Street was closed for a short time and has since reopened.