Florida families, musicians call Tri-Cities home during Hurricane Irma

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Many who fled Hurricane Irma’s path are spending the night here in the Tri-Cities.

Some are at an American Red Cross shelter in Johnson City, about fifteen people have come to the University Parkway Baptist Church.

Six of them are members of the same family from Brunswick, Ga.

Others followed unusual paths to the Tri-Cities in hopes of escaping the storm.

Family ties here in the mountains of northeast Tennessee provided an option for escape. Others came because of their passion for music, one musician even found Johnson City through the song “Wagon Wheel”.

“This is straight across the street from our home,” Gary Johansen said.

Johansen is surveying the damage in his Palm Coast, Fl neighborhood from the comfort of Telford, Tenn.

A family member offered up their home for Johansen and nearly 20 of his family members escaping the storm.

The good news that came Monday, Johansen’s house is still there with only minimal storm damage.

“This is our driveway as of this morning,” Johansen said but he didn’t think that would be the case.

“We thought we were going to be wiped out because it was going to go right up the eastern coast,” Johansen said.

Then, Irma suddenly turned westward aiming right for Southwest, Florida., right towards Justin and Elisa Ross’s home in Naples.

Monday night, we found them at the Willow Tree Cafe in Johnson City, they also got out of Irma’s way and found a Facebook group along the way called “Irma Evacuation Support East Tennessee.”

The group was started by locals Kiran Singh Sirah and Ren Allen to help connect evacuees with host families as a resource.

“The most important part was they were coming to our region, we wanted to welcome them,” Singh Sarah said.

The Facebook page connected him with this gig at Willow Tree.

“Suddenly feeling part of the community almost overnight, it was a gift,” Singh Sarah said.

Their home was also spared. Both evacuees agree they were welcomed to the Tri-Cities with open arms, during a time they’ll never forget.

“Scary, you get grateful really quick for what you have and even if it’s just your dogs, your husband and your car, you have everything,” Elisa Ross said.

Both families say they love the Tri-Cities and hope to be back under different circumstances. Johansen’s family plans to leave Tuesday morning and Justin and Elisa Ross hope to be back by the end of the week.

