ETSU Track and Field announces yearly awards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 12, 2017) – The ETSU Track and Field teams have announced their award winners for 2017, with six awards presented to the men’s team and six to the women’s team.

“Each September, we present six special awards to recognize the accomplishments of our athletes from the previous year,” said ETSU Director of Track and Field George Watts. “Last year, we had athletes win conference championships, set ETSU school and Southern Conference meet records – and in the case of Katrina Seymour ( New Providence, Bahamas) – score and earn All-American status at the NCAA Championships.

“As we move forward into the new year, I look forward to seeing who the next champion, school record holder and All-American will be.”

Seymour, a graduated senior, received the David E. Walker Most Valuable Athlete Award, as well as certificates for breaking the program record in the 400m hurdles category with a 56.32 mark while competing in the NCAA East Region Preliminary. Seymour, a 2017 team captain, also broke the school record for the Indoor 400 meter dash with a 54.70 time.

For the men, current senior Simeon Roberts (Greeneville, Tenn.) took home the David E. Walker Most Valuable Athlete award.

All other 2017 Track and Field awards and records are listed below:

2017 Best Newcomer Award:

Women: Lamisha Simmons (Dania Beach, Fla.) Men: Adam Brandtmueller (Sarasota, Fla.)

2017 Senior Academic Achievement Award:

Women: Victoria Hutchens (Stuart, Va.) Men: Matthew Warriner (Maryville, Tenn.)

2017 Buccaneer Award (Toughest Competitor)

Women: Kaitlyn Lay (Knoxville, Tenn.) Men: Patrick Taylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

2017 Most Improved Athlete Award

Women: Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tenn.) Men: Ben Johnson (Nashville, Tenn.)

2017 Performance of the Year Award:

Women: Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas)

NCAA East Region Preliminary – 400m Hurdles – 56.32 (program record)

Men: Matthew Moore (Oak Ridge, Tenn.)

Southern Conference Track & Field Championships – 60m Dash – 6.75