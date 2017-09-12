Elizabethton, Minnesota Twins one step closer to finalizing five-year agreement

Related Coverage Contract negotiations for Elizabethton Twins continue as planning begins for $1.5M field clubhouse renovations

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- After ongoing negotiations with the Minnesota Twins, the city of Elizabethton is one step closer to finalizing a five year Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, in order to keep the minor league team in town.

Later this week, city council members will vote on the five year deal.

The MOU outlines upgrades to the facilities, and more specifically the clubhouse.

Recently, the Elizabethton City Council decided to fund a $1.5 million makeover for the clubhouse.

The upgrade requests are part of ongoing negotiation between the Minnesota Twins CEO and Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander. In an email the Mayor shared with us back in June, the Twins CEO outlined specific facility requirements that would keep the team in Elizabethton.

According to the memorandum, the construction for renovations at Joe O’Brien field must begin no later than January 3, 2018.

The document also states that the renovations must be complete and ready for use by the Elizabethton Twins for the first home game of the 2018 baseball season.

Mayor of Elizabethton, Curt Alexander, said this is just to finalize an agreement that the two have been working toward for a couple of years.

Alexander also said that they hope money will be left over in the renovation budget in order to make other improvements.

“There’s things that need to be done to increase the fan attendance, and the only way to do that is to make it nicer, more enjoyable, and more things for fans to do,” Alexander said.

The Elizabethton City Council is scheduled to meet Thursday at 6pm in city hall.

