Danica Patrick done at Stewart-Haas Racing

By Published:
Danica Patrick
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2015, file photo, Danica Patrick poses by her new race car during a news conference to announce a new sponsorship for her NASCAR auto racing team at Stewart-Haas Racing's headquarters in Kannapolis, N.C. Stewart-Haas Racing has filed a breach of contract suit against Nature’s Bakery because the company has refused to pay millions of dollars it owes the team to sponsor Patrick this season. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Danica Patrick is done at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Patrick posted a statement on her Facebook page Tuesday saying her time with Stewart-Haas “had come to an end” due to a new sponsorship arrangement for the team next season.

Her future in NASCAR’s top Cup series next season is now an open question. Patrick says she remains focused on the rest of the season.

The statement came shortly after Smithfield Foods said it will leave Richard Petty Motorsports to become a primary sponsor at Stewart-Haas next year. The news is a blow to RPM, but it also forced changes at Stewart-Haas, which has struggled with sponsorship for three of its four cars, including the No. 10 driven by Patrick.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s