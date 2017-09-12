Cocaine, pills, cash recovered during Cocke County drug bust

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests while serving an arrest warrant at a house on Johnson Street on Sunday.

Deputies said two people were arrested in a shed behind the residence. A third person was located in a room connected to the carport.

Altogether, deputies said they discovered 3.1 grams of crack cocaine. 7 grams of methamphetamine, pills and multiple drug paraphernalia items including needles, scales and pipes. Deputies also seized $1,382.

No other information is available at this time.