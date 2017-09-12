Bucs Milhorn named back to back TSWA volleyball player of the week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (September 12, 2017) – Senior outside hitter Rylee Milhorn (Kingsport, Tenn.) was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Volleyball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. She registered 44 kills and 32 digs with one double-double in three matches for the Bucs.

Milhorn recorded 15 kills and eight digs at Western Kentucky and picked up her second double-double of the season with 15 kills and 17 digs in a 3-2 victory over Saint Louis, while also registering her 1,000 career-kill .In their final match of the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational, she recorded 14 kills and seven digs against Pittsburgh.

Milhorn and the rest of the Bucs will return to action this weekend in Blacksburg, Va. for the Hokie Invitational. They will take on Radford and Virginia Tech.

