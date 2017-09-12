Attorney for Ferris wheel alleges child caused fall at Greene Co. Fair in 2016

Greene County Fair

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An attorney for a company being sued after children fell from a Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair last year has filed defenses with the court alleging one of the children rocked a ride gondola and caused the accident.

The attorney for Family Attractions Amusement and other defendants filed responses in the three suits that stemmed from the August 2016 incident where three children fell more than thirty feet from a Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair. The children were injured.

The Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fain in 2016 after it was taken down following the accident.

Among the defenses submitted in federal court by the attorney for Family Attractions Amusement was one that places the blame on one of the children “… who was guilty of negligence in standing up and rocking the basket/gondola.” The document alleges the child’s actions “… were the sole legal cause of the accident and any resulting injuries.”

The defendants seek a dismissal of all the suits.

