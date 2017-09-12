After helping Nats clinch, Braves rout NL East champs 8-0

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run off Gio Gonzalez and Julio Teheran threw seven shutout innings as the Atlanta Braves cruised to an 8-0 victory Tuesday night over the Washington Nationals, who were fresh off clinching the NL East.

Gonzalez (14-7) allowed five earned runs on seven hits in five innings and struck out eight. The left-hander did guarantee his $12 million option for next season with his first out of the game as he reached 180 innings this season.

The Nationals, who clinched the division Sunday when the Braves came back to beat the Miami Marlins in extra innings, lost for just the second time in eight games. This loss kept them from closing the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Teheran (11-11) allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked two.