Vols prepare for game against Florida after 2 wins this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After having two wins so far this season, the Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their game against Florida.

The Vols beat Indiana State 42-7 on Saturday.

The Vols held their overmatched FCS opponent Indiana State to 215 total yards and a lone touchdown scored on a short field.

A problem area for Tennessee was its two turnovers, both by Dormady. He fumbled near the end of the first-half and threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter.

Butch on Dormady: Quinten improved, footwork better, accuracy improved, needs to limit turnovers. — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) September 11, 2017

Ty Chandler was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Took the opening kick-off 91 yds for a TD; first since Evan Berry in 2015.@Vol_Football's @Channdler_35 is the #SECFB Freshman OTW. pic.twitter.com/sv6PuRd9Js — SEC (@SEC) September 11, 2017

This will be the team’s first week of normal preparation. “The level of competition is going up. There’s a lot we need to get better at,” said Jones.

Jones is not sure if Eli Wolfe will be playing due to a sprained ankle. Josh Smith did not play in the game against Indiana State but is expected to play on Saturday.

The Gators are ranked No. 24 in the AP college football poll while UT is ranked No. 23.

Florida lost its first game of the season to Michigan, 17-33. Their game against Northern Colorado was canceled due to Irma.

Saturday’s game will be in Gainesville at 3:30 p.m. Athletic Director John Currie is handling the logistics for the game.