Uncertainty surrounding location for Vols-Gators game Saturday

KNOXVILLE, TN- It is Florida week for the Tennessee Vols as they get set to square off with the rival Gators on Saturday. But the Vols may not be playing in “The Swamp” thanks to Hurricane Irma.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement Monday saying, “Now that the storm has passed through Gainsville, the University of Florida is working with local authorities to assess the effect of the storm on campus and the Gainsville community.”

GoVols247 reported Sunday night that school officials have discussed the possibility of moving the game to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Tennessee played in week one against Georgia Tech.

Florida was forced to cancel its game this past Saturday against Northern Colorado because of Hurricane Irma. Another week of uncertainty, but Butch Jones says that decision is out of his control

“We fully anticipate playing the game in Gainsville,” said Jones. “But John Currie is on top of things and he’s handling all the communication and all that. So we’re just getting ready to prepare our football team and John’s going to handle everything, in terms of the logistics. But, as a football coach, we’re preparing to go to Gainsville.”

“We have people on our team and, a couple tight ends are from Florida, they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” said Vols’ tight end Ethan Wolf. “We hope that everyone down there is staying safe. But, in terms of where the game’s played, we’re ready to play. So wherever that may be, that’s out of our control.”