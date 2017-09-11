TN public health nurses head to Florida ahead of Irma

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Medical teams from the Tri-Cities and across the state are gearing up to get ahead of Hurricane Irma.

40 public health nurses from across Tennessee including five from the Tri-Cities are packing food, water, and medical supplies as they prepare to head down to Florida to set up in shelters to help anyone in Hurricane Irma’s path.

These are all trained disaster relief nurses that are prepared to stay in Florida for up to two weeks and these supplies will help them stay healthy as they do life saving work. The efforts come after a request from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency or TEMA two days ago.

Coordinator, Michelle Ramsey says the nurses are ready and up for the task and the 40 nurses volunteered.

“I think there will be a lot of needs but what with what we’re tasked with focusing on is how we can help with the health and medical needs in those shelters that are designated. That’s our area of expertise, that’s what we’re trained to do,” Ramsey said.

The 4 teams of 10 are meeting up in Chattanooga Saturday morning. That’s when they will learn their mission and where in Florida they’re most needed.

Ramsey says disaster relief public health nurses like these have also responded to Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina and even east Tennessee following the Gatlinburg wildfires and they appreciate the opportunity to help.

