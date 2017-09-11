TEMA declares State of Emergency; Nashville EOC to partially activate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In anticipation of heavy rain and strong winds from Hurricane Irma, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has declared a state of emergency.

Also, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management will partially activate start at 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the biggest impact to the area will be from strong winds. A wind advisory is effect in Middle Tennessee from 4 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Peak wind gusts are expected to reach 35 and 50 mph.

Middle Tennessee is also expected to get one to three inches of rain beginning Monday afternoon and continuing until Thursday morning.

When the EOC is partially operational, the Nashville Emergency Response Viewing Engine (NERVE) is activated. NERVE is an interactive mapping site that informs citizens of road closures, evacuation areas and routes, and relief centers.

Two colleges have already closed their campuses; Martin Methodist in Pulaski and Fisk University in Nashville.