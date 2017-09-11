Non-profit group honors Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department for 9/11

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – Local not-for-profit insurance group WoodmenLife Chapter 1150 honored the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department today.

They supplied lunch to everyone who serves in the department, honoring them in remembrance of 9/11.

The not-for-profit had a lunch catered for more than one hundred men and women in the sheriff’s department.

They also presented a certificate of appreciation to the sheriff’s department for all they do in the community.

“It’s a memorial day for everybody, including all first responders who responded in New York and other places,” said Sheriff Wayne Anderson. “So it’s really an honor for Woodmen Life to do this for us.”

Woodmen Life chooses a different first responder group to honor every year in remembrance of 9/11.