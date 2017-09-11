News Channel 11 crew headed to Tampa, Florida

(WJHL) – Floridians are getting their first look at the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

News Channel 11’s Curtis McCloud and our photographer Chris Greer are on their way to Tampa, Florida to report on Irma.

Curtis and Chris haven’t quite made it to their destination because they are running into one issue — there’s no gas to be found.

“We have been driving for several hours now and haven’t made it to Tampa just yet,” Curtis said. “Gas stations have been closed because there is no fuel there.”

Curtis told us they have also encountered heavy rain as they drove through the coast of Georgia and South Carolina, as well as in Florida.

