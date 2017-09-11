Motorcyclist dies in early morning Church Hill crash

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Hawkins County.

It happened around 7:30 Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 11W and Old Union Road in Church Hill.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 35-year-old Jeremy Clark of Kingsport was riding a motorcycle on highway 11W when a deer ran out in front of him.

Clark hit the deer and fell off of the motorcycle into the path of a tractor trailer.

THP said the rear part of the tractor trailer hit him.

Clark died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.