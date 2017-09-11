SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a home located on Big Springs Road.
Last week, the property owner reported that a trailer containing various items including tools and furniture was taken from the home.
Those items included a generator, a pressure washer, a table saw, an air compressor and multiple sets of tools — to name a few.
Two days later, investigators said they found the stolen property in the basement of a home located on Cook Hollow Road.
The suspect, 39-year-old Jason Owens, admitted to investigators he stole the trailer and unloaded the items in his basement.
Owens was charged with theft of property over $10,000 and is being held on a bond of $15,000.
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County x
Latest Galleries
-
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County
-
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County
-
Local ambulance teams head to FL for Hurricane Irma relief
-
City seeks input on naming on MLK street
-
Auto burglary suspects arrested after multi-county spree
-
Viewer submitted photos of flash flooding in Hampton, TN
-
Crash outside Elizabethton Walmart
-
Hidden Acres House Fire
-
Multiple crashes with injuries reported on Lynn Garden Dr.
-
Portion of Old Fordtown Road closed for repairs
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County x
Latest Galleries
-
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County
-
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County
-
Local ambulance teams head to FL for Hurricane Irma relief
-
City seeks input on naming on MLK street
-
Auto burglary suspects arrested after multi-county spree
-
Viewer submitted photos of flash flooding in Hampton, TN
-
Crash outside Elizabethton Walmart
-
Hidden Acres House Fire
-
Multiple crashes with injuries reported on Lynn Garden Dr.
-
Portion of Old Fordtown Road closed for repairs