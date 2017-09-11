Local first responders helping with Irma relief in Florida

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Local agencies and organizations from the Tri-Cities are in Florida, responding to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Eleven members of Sullivan County, Washington County/Johnson City and Greene County EMS spent the weekend working tirelessly to help evacuate those in the storm’s path.

The state of Tennessee Region 1 team spent Monday morning in Tallahassee waiting for their assignment. Monday afternoon, they were dispatched to help out in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Their missions could be anywhere from helping with evacuations, search and rescue, supporting search and rescue, it could be responding on 911 calls in Florida as well,” said Sullivan County EMS Chief Jim Perry.

Sullivan County EMS Deputy Chief Stacy Mahan says they hit the ground running this weekend.

“Basically what we’ve been doing in the Tampa, St. Petersburg area is moving patients out of specialty facilities, relocating them to safer areas,” Mahan said. “We had to evacuate a couple hospitals around the St. Petersburg area.”

The team is dedicating both their resources and time.

“We started about 4 o’clock Saturday evening, physically doing it, and wound down around 2 a.m. Sunday morning,” Mahan said.

The team, with advanced life support ambulances and a command vehicle, was dispatched to Jacksonville, Florida Monday afternoon.

“It’s easy for local resources to get taxed and overwhelmed,” Perry said.

And while the team is helping with Hurricane Irma relief efforts, Perry says there’s no reason to worry about a lack of local presence at home.

“We backfill those slots with either part time personnel or having to cover it with overtime,” Perry said.

So the eleven members can focus on the task at hand in Florida – changing and saving lives –because Perry says, they’re simply returning the favor.

“I have absolutely no doubt that if we were in a similar situation and needed help from other states, including Florida, that they would absolutely send their resources up here to help us,” said Perry.

The team doesn’t know how long they will stay in Florida, though they were told to expect to be helping out for up to 14 days.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.