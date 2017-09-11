Jenny Rice is Educator of the Week

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) Jenny Rice spent 11 years teaching 5th grade, now she’s in her 2nd

year with 6th grade students at Unicoi County Middle School

Rice teaches Reading and Language Arts. She’s spent her entire career in the Unicoi County

School System.

She says she loves the relationships she builds in the classroom and those light bulb moments

when a student finally grasps a concept.

It all starts with the family atmosphere she creates in her classroom. “My biggest thing is letting

the children know that I’m there for them and that we have relationships that they can come into a

safe classroom and know that there is something each day exciting that we are going to learn,”

Congratulations to jenny rice. This Weeks Educator of the Week..

