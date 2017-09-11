Internal records detail state of “missing” VA big screen TVs

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Four of the “missing” 51 inch plasma HD televisions at Mountain Home VA Medical Center are broken, while the remaining five are still uncounted for, according to internal records.

Internal survey reports show some kind of cart used at the VA likely damaged two of the televisions, while the damage to the other two remain a mystery.

Meanwhile, five others are still nowhere to be found, according to federal records. VA reports of survey show the facility’s searches in recent years ended “with no sign of these devices,” “without success” and “with negative results.” The most recent report of survey suggested crews could’ve moved one of the TVs during construction. The nine missing and damaged big screens are worth more than $4,000, according to the reports of survey.

As we reported in July, those televisions are among almost 1,300 pieces of equipment missing locally, which is more than any other VA facility in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Mountain Home Associate Medical Center Director Dan Snyder previously said he believes most of the property that’s considered missing is likely somewhere on the VA campus, either following patients through different levels of care or just not tracked properly as the result of poor recordkeeping.

Our investigation prompted hopes for better oversight at the facility and a promise from the new director.

“We have some challenges that we need to work through and we have other opportunities for improvement that we need to work through and we appreciate you pointing that out to us and we’ll take a close look at that and we’ll work on that and see if we can make that even better,” Mountain Home VA Medical Center Dean Borsos previously said.

Mountain Home is in the process of improving technology so that it can one day track all equipment in real time.

