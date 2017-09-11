Funeral for Troy Gentry to be held at Grand Ole Opry House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Funeral arrangements for country music star Troy Gentry were announced Monday.

The celebration of his life will take place Thursday, Sept.14 at 11 a.m. It is open to the public and will be held at Grand Ole Opry House.

Following the ceremony, a private internment will be held for the family.

Gentry, one-half of the famous country duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in helicopter crash in New Jersey on Sept. 8.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Fifty-year-old Gentry was from Lexington, Kentucky, and is survived by his wife, Angie Gentry, and daughters Taylor and Kaylee, according to the Opry website. The service will be streamed online as well.

Gentry and Eddie Montgomery became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2009 after a string of No. 1 hits, including “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” ”Something to be Proud Of” and “Lucky Man.”

A private interment will follow the service. Gentry’s family has asked for donations to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.