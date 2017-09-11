Evacuees from Tampa travel to Greeneville until Hurricane Irma passes

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Families from the south evacuated to our region for a safe place to stay during Hurricane Irma.

News Channel 11 met one family Monday that is from the Tri-Cities, but moved to Tampa in 2014 and learned they’ve been staying in Greeneville for a few days now.

Jessica and Adam Chandley brought their two children, 4-year-old daughter Savannah, and 2-year-old son Cameron, to Wallabies in Johnson City to let out some energy.

“Definitely need to get their energy out while they’ve been in the car multiple days at a time,” Adam said.

That’s because last Thursday, the family of four packed up what they could from their home in Tampa, Florida and headed to Adam’s dad’s home in Greeneville.

“Probably the scariest week of our life,” Jessica said. “Just preparing to come down here although we had plenty of time to prepare to come down here, it’s been trying to decide what you can leave and what you can keep.”

The family packed into their minivan along with their two dogs and a cat, taking with them what they could.

“Memorabilia. Baby books, blankets that people made for the children,” she said.

Adam said they had to take back roads all the way here, which took them two full days to arrive.

He said they didn’t want to take any chances.

“The threat was very real. We also live within a mile of the coast so the storm surge threat was extremely real,” he said.

Adam has security cameras set up in his home that showed the power going out around 11:30 last night.

But said as far as he knows, his home was spared.

“We were supposed to be a direct hit and then the last hour, hour and a half before the storm came it veered east a little bit and went toward Orlando,” he said.

He said his neighbors have driven by his home and his windows are still in tact. But he’s not sure what they will come home to.

He said he’s mainly concerned for friends who live nearby and one of his co-workers.

“His house is literally in the ocean so he’s very, very high risk at being homeless today” he said.

But he’s confident Tampa will be back up and running within months.

“I don’t know, I’d say in 6 months we’ll have really bounced back in a big way,” he said.

Jessica Chandley said she’s been in touch with friends of hers in Tennessee, who are offering rooms to people from Tampa for them to stay at until the storm passes.

Meanwhile, their family will assess the storm and travel situations before heading back home.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.