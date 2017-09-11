ETSU moves November 4th kickoff against VMI to 3 p.m.

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN-The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday a new kickoff time for the Buccaneers’ home football game versus VMI on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. Originally, the game was slated to start at noon.

“We appreciate VMI’s cooperation in helping us move this game time,” said ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard Sander. “We have an ETSU recruiting open house event on campus that day, and wanted to make it possible for those attending to experience the football game during their visit.”

The Bucs are back in action this Saturday, Sept. 16, when ETSU hosts No. 13 The Citadel at 1 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

To purchase tickets for ETSU home football games, please call (423) 439-3878 or click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s