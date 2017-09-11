ETSU moves November 4th kickoff against VMI to 3 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, TN-The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday a new kickoff time for the Buccaneers’ home football game versus VMI on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium. Originally, the game was slated to start at noon.

“We appreciate VMI’s cooperation in helping us move this game time,” said ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard Sander. “We have an ETSU recruiting open house event on campus that day, and wanted to make it possible for those attending to experience the football game during their visit.”

The Bucs are back in action this Saturday, Sept. 16, when ETSU hosts No. 13 The Citadel at 1 p.m. at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

To purchase tickets for ETSU home football games, please call (423) 439-3878 or click here.