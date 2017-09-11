Elizabethton students getting outside their classroom to help their community

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- A group of high school students are working to make their hometown a better place.

We’ve told you how Elizabethton High School entered a competition called the XQ: Superschool Project and won $200,000. That money helped them start a class called the “Bartleby” class. In that class, students get time to go out on their own, work with community members, with the goal of helping their community.

High School senior Sarrah Eggers is working with business owners and high school artists to get murals on downtown businesses and alleys.

“I’m hoping it just kind of becomes infectious and spread all throughout downtown,” Eggers said.

She’s one of several Elizabethton students in the Bartleby class balancing the demands of school and extracurriculars while helping spark change in their community.

“Organization and planning is going to be a solid thing I can take with me,” Eggers said. “As this class has been progressing, it’s only been like a month in school, I feel like I’ve been more comfortable with going to talk to businesses and stores.”

She’s worked with business owners like Karen Hitchcock over at the Blue River Studio. As an artist herself she was quick to offer up her wall as a canvas for these young artists.

“I think it’s great. We’ll have more people coming down this way you know and taking pictures and it’ll be fun and that’s a lot of what art’s about,” Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock said the investment these students are making will go beyond these downtown walls.

“It gives more of an idea of what they’re really going to get into once they get out of school, it’s a good experience to get a head start with everything that they learn,” Hitchcock said.

There will be two sets of angel wings on her wall.

“It’s going to beautify it down here and we’re going to get more people that are going to want to be down here,” Hitchcock said.

Over at the Dressing Room down the street, students will paint a garden scene in the back alley.

“It’s a good feeling to walk through and see all these murals that are now just now beginning” Cathey Shoun, the owner of the Dressing Room said.

As for Eggers, even when she leaves for college next year, she she’ll always be able to come back and see a piece of her hard work painted on the heart of downtown.

You might have seen XQ: The Superschool Project featured on a national network special on Friday. It featured Elizabethton’s Bartleby class and 17 other projects across the country. Monday Elizabethton H.S. is having a watch party of the special.

