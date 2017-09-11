Bucs set for ‘great challenge’ Saturday against #13 Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Coming off its loss to No. 1 ranked James Madison on Saturday, ETSU faces another big challenge this weekend as they host No. 13 ranked Citadel.

The Bulldogs took down the Bucs 45-10 in 2016 behind their triple-option offense, which helped power the Citadel to a perfect 8-0 record in conference play.

The Citadel are off to a 2-0 start this year and the Bucs know they are in for another tough battle Saturday.

“We’re playing an outstanding Citadel football team that’s two-time defending SoCon champions,” said ETSU head coach Carl Torbush. “They won them all last year and competed well in the playoffs and they got a chance this year to do the same thing. They know what they’re doing with their offense, they’re well schooled in what they’re doing defensively. This will be a great challenge for our football team.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium