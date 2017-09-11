Brunswick, GA family of six seeks shelter in Tri-Cities as they wait for Irma to pass

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Volunteers at the American Red Cross shelter in Johnson City said 22 people have stayed since they opened their doors Thursday evening.

Clark Parker, a volunteer with the Northeast Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross, said all of the people they’ve seen have either been from Florida, or Georgia as millions were forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Irma.

Monday afternoon we met with Shawntay Seals, a mother of five from Brunswick, Georgia.

Seals said where she lives in Brunswick, Georgia was placed under a mandatory evacuation order that started Saturday morning at 8am.

Seals said she packed up her kids, and their two pets and started driving north on I-95.

While Seals and her children were able to evacuate, she told us other family members stayed behind.

“I haven’t heard from my mom, I’ve been checking on my mom because she’s a little stubborn, and did not want to go, so I haven’t heard from her today, I can’t reach her today, but I know they lost power, so I’m just hoping her phone is dead, and I am trying to reach out to a younger cousin that also stayed,” Seals said.

Seals said she has been checking in too with social media, telling us her local police department was posting photos of the damage Monday morning.

She said she was especially worried because just last year they also had to evacuate during Hurricane Matthew.

“Our roof was open, trees had fallen in the back, it was just so much, um it was just a wreck, so , our house didn’t really do very good during Matthew, so there’s no telling what we will go back to,” Seals said.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross said the shelter in Johnson City would be open at least through Monday night.

