3 Tri-Cities first responders named Governor’s Certificate Recipients in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – In Nashville on Monday, three people from our area were honored among 32 first responders who work to ensure the safety of their communities.

Lt. Michael Bean and Deputy Robert Hughes with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Smelser with the Bristol Police Department were named Governor’s Certificate Recipients.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, along with Sen. Becky Duncan Massey and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, honored the certificate recipients and five other individuals presented with the Three Stars of Tennessee Award, and the Conservation Hall at the Tennessee Residence.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month.

