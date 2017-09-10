Two taken to hospital after multi-car crash Saturday afternoon in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)-Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-car crash in Johnson City Saturday.

Captain Brian Rice with the Johnson City Police Department said they responded to the scene on Boones Creek Road near the intersection of Old Gray Station Road Saturday afternoon.

Captain Rice said there were a total of five vehicles involved in that crash, including two motorcycles.

He added that the two people with critical injuries were on one of the motorcycles involved in the crash.

“Due to the seriousness of the injuries, and the circumstance of the crash, it will be followed up with an investigation by the Johnson City Police Department,” Rice said.

As of Saturday evening, there were no further details available on what caused the crash, or any updated conditions of the two people that were transported to the hospital.

