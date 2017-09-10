Salvation Army volunteers head south to help victims of Hurricane Irma

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Volunteers from the Salvation Army in Johnson City are heading south to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Four volunteers from the Salvation Army left for Chattanooga Sunday afternoon to join other volunteers from the Tennessee and Kentucky area.

The truck was loaded with supplies, enough to serve as many as 750 meals. The relief team will spend the night in Chattanooga where they will wait for the storm to pass.

Capt. Michael Cox, commander of the Johnson City Salvation Army, said his team is ready to lend a helping hand.

“Our goal is to hand them a nice warm meal, give them some water, if anything else we can be a listening ear,” Capt. Cox said.

The relief team is expected to be deployed for two weeks, serving as many as 1,000 meals a day.

If you would like to help those affected by Hurricane Irma you can visit www.HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY and designate “Hurricane Relief.”

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.