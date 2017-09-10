Kenny Chesney loses his Virgin Islands home; sends water, dog food to neighbors

ST. JOHN, U.S. Virgin Islands (WKRN) – Country music star Kenny Chesney says he lost his U.S. Virgin Islands home in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Chesney told HLN’s Robin Meade that his house was “simply gone” after the storm wreaked havoc on the tropical paradise.

The country star said that, while he wasn’t there, he had at least 20 people taking shelter in his home.

“We thought it was a very safe place for everyone because it was built with stone, concrete and bricks in an area of the island where we didn’t feel like we were going to get direct wind,” Chesney told HLN.

Chesney also said his house had windows that were supposed to withstand 200 mph winds but the storm blew them out.

While his house was a concern, Chesney was more worried about the people of his island community.

“When you live in an island community like the Virgin Islands and you see how beautiful it is everyday, you become close with a lot of people and they become your extended family,” said Chesney.

Chesney says he packed his own personal plane with water and dog food and sent it to the island.

He is also planning other relief to help the island’s rebuilding efforts.