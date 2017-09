DALLAS, TX- Elizabethton’s own Jason Witten etched his name into the Dallas Cowboys’ record books once again on Sunday, passing Michael Irvin for most receiving yards in team history.

Witten passed Irvin on an 11-yard catch in the second quarter against the Giants. Irvin held the record since 1995. Witten broke Irvin’s record for most receptions back in 2012. Witten holds the Cowboys’ records for yards, catches and touchdowns by a tight end.