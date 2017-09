JONESBORO, TN-David Crockett’s Michael “Austin” Lewis, one of East Tennessee’s top local recruits, announced on Twitter this weekend that he has committed to Liberty. Lewis had offers from Chattanooga, ETSU, Colorado State, Army, Navy and Eastern Kentucky to name a few.

The Flames, who will become an FBS program next season, made headlines by taking down Baylor in the opening week of the season.