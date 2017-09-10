Charlottesville street where woman was killed reopens

By Published:
People gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia to remember Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a car rammed into a group of demonstrators on Saturday. (Aug. 14)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The street where a young woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd in Charlottesville last month has reopened.

The Downtown Mall crossing at Fourth Street reopened on Saturday. It had been closed since the August 12 death of Heather Heyer.

The driver who drove into a crowd during a rally, James Alex Fields Jr., was charged with second-degree murder in Heyer’s death and multiple counts of malicious wounding and hit and run.

According to a news release Charlottesville city officials were in contact with Heyer’s family and they expressed support for the street’s reopening.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s