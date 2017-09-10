Charlottesville street where woman was killed reopens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The street where a young woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd in Charlottesville last month has reopened.

The Downtown Mall crossing at Fourth Street reopened on Saturday. It had been closed since the August 12 death of Heather Heyer.

The driver who drove into a crowd during a rally, James Alex Fields Jr., was charged with second-degree murder in Heyer’s death and multiple counts of malicious wounding and hit and run.

According to a news release Charlottesville city officials were in contact with Heyer’s family and they expressed support for the street’s reopening.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)