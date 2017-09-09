VIDEO: Webcams show Hurricane Irma in real time

TAMPA, Fla. (WJHL) — Hurricane Irma is set to hit Florida. Watch live webcams as residents brace themselves for the storm.
Key West
Typically Mallory Square in Key West, Florida is known for its sunset crowds and boat traffic, but in the prelude to Hurricane Irma it looks like a ghost town.
Marathon
Marathon, Florida is in the middle of the Florida Keys.
Orlando
Live feed from downtown Orlando.
Other cameras
- Sanibel Causeway in Sanibel
- Sanibel Island Beach Cam in Sanibel
- Fort Myers Beach
- University of Florida teaching zoo in Gainesville
- Siesta Beach in Sarasota