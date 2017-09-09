South Greene football player recovering after serious injury during Friday night game

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A South Greene High School football player injured during a game Friday night is now at home recovering.

Anthony McGhee, also known as Peanut, was injured during a game Friday against West Greene High School.

Peanut’s aunt, Tracy Arwood, told News Channel 11 via e-mail that the 18-year-old went in for a tackle during Friday night’s game and when he dove in, he was kicked in the throat.

Arwood said that kick would snap his neck backwards.

After being carried off the field, Peanut was taken to the hospital, and family members say an MRI and spinal testing showed a tear in the base of his neck, and rip in his spinal cord.

Arwood said her nephew was released from the hospital Saturday morning after spending the night in the ICU.

While Peanut is now at home recovering, she said he would no longer be able to play football.

She added that Peanut is #31, a senior, and is passionate about the game of football.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.