Mexico reports 2 dead due to in Hurricane Katia

By Published:
Residents walk past boats that were moved on land in preparation for the expected arrival of Hurricane Katia, in Tecolutla, Veracruz state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Hurricane Katia in the Gulf of Mexico is stationary north-northeast of Veracruz and forecasters didn’t expect much movement overnight. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) – The governor of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz is reporting two deaths related to the arrival of Hurricane Katia, which hit the state overnight.

Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes says the two died in a mudslide. The mountainous region where the storm has been dumping rain has a history of deadly floods and slides.

Yunes said Saturday that there were no other reports of major damage, though he said some rivers had risen to near flood stage.

The light damage so far is good news to national disaster officials who are already coping with the aftermath of a magnitude 8.1 quake that killed more than 60 people in southern Mexico.

Yunes said 2,886 had been evacuated from their homes across the state.

The interior department in neighboring Puebla state evacuated 1,500 people to storm shelters as a preventative measures, but reported no serious damage or deaths.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s