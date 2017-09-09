Local EMS crews reach destination near Tampa, FL

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Tennessee has deployed multiple teams of health care, search and rescue to assist Florida after Hurricane Irma hits. Twelve EMS and paramedics from the Tri-Cities have been deployed to Florida.

Deputy Kevin Marsh of the Sullivan County EMS said Washington County, Greene County and Sullivan County all left Friday morning. Once they arrived in Chattanooga the teams gathered to learn about their missions. Saturday morning the teams arrived in Tallahassee with five ambulances, a command vehicle and trailer full of supplies.

News Channel 11 spoke with Deputy Marsh Saturday afternoon, he said the teams were on their way to St. Petersburg to evacuate a VA hospital.

“When I talk to one of the crew members earlier he told me there are probably 25 ambulances behind him that are going to St. Petersburg,” Deputy Marsh said. “We don’t know a bed county or how many patients they need to evacuate.”

We followed up with Deputy Marsh Saturday evening, he said the teams had arrived in St. Petersburg and were about to start evacuating. The teams will return back to Tallahassee after the evacuation to take shelter and wait for Hurricane Irma to pass.

Deputy Marsh said the teams could be deployed for as long as two weeks to assist other EMS agencies in Florida.

The Tennessee Irma Teams have a total of 151 people that have now been deployed to Florida.

